VOC Energy Trust (VOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 14th

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.80.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.