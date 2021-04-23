Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €255.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €249.93 ($294.04).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €231.05 ($271.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €222.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €168.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

