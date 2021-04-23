Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $41.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.