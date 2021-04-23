Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) PT Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE WNC opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $945.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wabash National by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Wabash National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 234.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

