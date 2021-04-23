Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $152.50 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.89.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

