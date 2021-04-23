Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €151.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €125.18 ($147.27).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded up €3.40 ($4.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €130.65 ($153.71). 110,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a fifty-two week high of €132.90 ($156.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.