Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

WASH opened at $50.98 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $881.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

