Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.58

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.58 and last traded at $117.38, with a volume of 7877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after buying an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

