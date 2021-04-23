WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $728.14 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004917 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $728.14 million and $152.12 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00062437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00268491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,509.06 or 1.00190374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00643184 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01024050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

