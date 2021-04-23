Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 233,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Marathon Oil makes up about 1.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 375,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,466,520. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

