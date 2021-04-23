Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,371. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

