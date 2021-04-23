Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 519 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. 25,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $49.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

