Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Retail Properties (NNN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) in the last few weeks:

4/15/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

4/14/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NNN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

