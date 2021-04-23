Welbilt Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WBT)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,446 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 14,408% compared to the average daily volume of 72 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 543.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit