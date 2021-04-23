Welbilt Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,446 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 14,408% compared to the average daily volume of 72 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 543.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

