Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/21/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company's earnings surprise history is impressive, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter 2021 results reflect higher fee income and reserves release. The company's efforts to enhance compliance and risk-management capability, along with streamlining initiatives, seem encouraging. Also, strong deposits balance depicts robust liquidity position. Declining expenses due to its cost savings efforts might aid bottom-line growth. However, revenues are affected by low rates and legal hassles pose a concern. Further, restrictions on asset growth placed by Federal reserve have taken a toll on the company's loan growth ability. Nevertheless, it carries less credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $37.00 to $47.00.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00.

4/14/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.50.

2/24/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. 1,413,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,608,859. The stock has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

