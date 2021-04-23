Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 625.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.40.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.