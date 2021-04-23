Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.20 and its 200 day moving average is $155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

