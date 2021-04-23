West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for West Japan Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. West Japan Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

