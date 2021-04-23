West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for West Japan Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. West Japan Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Earnings History and Estimates for West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit