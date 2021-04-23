Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.