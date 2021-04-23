Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $117.00 at Truist Securities

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.57.

WAL opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after buying an additional 231,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,170 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $67,557,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

