Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.37.

Shares of WEF stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 653,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$780.48 million and a P/E ratio of 23.75.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

