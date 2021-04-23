Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.37.
Shares of WEF stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 653,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$780.48 million and a P/E ratio of 23.75.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
