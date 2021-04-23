Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.93. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $10,420,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after buying an additional 40,843 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,730. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

