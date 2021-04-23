Whiting Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

WLL opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

