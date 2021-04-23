Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.25.

WLTW stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $233.69. 4,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,650. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $173.06 and a 1-year high of $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day moving average of $214.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after buying an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

