WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises 8.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $20,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $141.00.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

