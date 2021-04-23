WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

