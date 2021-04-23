WNY Asset Management LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,008,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

