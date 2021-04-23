WNY Asset Management LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

