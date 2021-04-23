WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

