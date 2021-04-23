Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Get Worley alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worley from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Worley from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Worley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Worley stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923. Worley has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worley (WYGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.