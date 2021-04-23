Wrapped BNB Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $495.93 or 0.01016641 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $2.32 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00062412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00276906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004017 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00024789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,917.46 or 1.00279997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $305.65 or 0.00626572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00207872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,086,956 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

