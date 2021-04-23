WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.98. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 297.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

