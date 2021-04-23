Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. Xerox's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. However, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. Global presence exposes the company to unfavorable foreign currency movements, which has been impacting its top-line growth. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Xerox have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XRX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.86.

NYSE XRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 50,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,979. Xerox has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xerox (XRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.