XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $136.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

NYSE XPO opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 164.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.85. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

