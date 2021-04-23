Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post sales of $16.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.36 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $14.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $67.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $68.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,445,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.41. 2,144,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $59.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.