Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.27 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post sales of $203.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $204.10 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $156.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $943.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $983.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,119. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

