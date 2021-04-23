Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce sales of $4.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $19.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $20.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $182.61. The company had a trading volume of 775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

