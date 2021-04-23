Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

CHCT stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.