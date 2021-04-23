Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post sales of $519.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $524.50 million. Entegris posted sales of $412.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.09.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.15. 655,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. Entegris has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $126.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 41,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

