Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.76. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of -385.96 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

