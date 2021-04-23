Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to Announce -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to announce ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of ODT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 665,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,953. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

