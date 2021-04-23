Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $369.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

