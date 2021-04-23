Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 1,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

