Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce $19.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $19.60 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $85.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSC. Roth Capital raised their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 200,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,771. The firm has a market cap of $472.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,173 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,268,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $17,370,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 133,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 358,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

