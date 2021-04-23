Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,151. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

