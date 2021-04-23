Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post $19.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.83 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $79.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $91.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,041,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 5.33.

In other news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

