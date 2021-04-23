Zacks: Analysts Expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GTT opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. GTT Communications has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 276.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

