Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $861.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

