Zacks: Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NEX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,582. The firm has a market cap of $710.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

