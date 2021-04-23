Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce $3.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $2.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $17.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $20.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.42 million, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $54.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 137,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

